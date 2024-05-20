STF Management LP Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

STF Management LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.6% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,022,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,693,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 551,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 141,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 89,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,823,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,525. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.