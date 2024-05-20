Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 10,434 call options on the company. This is an increase of 488% compared to the average daily volume of 1,775 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ring Energy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 255.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 132,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Ring Energy stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,724. The company has a market capitalization of $384.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ring Energy has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

