StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Barclays

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STNE. UBS Group lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,724,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,628. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.39.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

