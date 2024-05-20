TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.73 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $144.30 million and $5.73 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00053631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00011733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00008181 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000988 BTC.

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,961,044,280 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,595,949 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

