Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 42,625 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 52% compared to the average volume of 27,996 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Drape sold 9,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $128,772.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,701 shares in the company, valued at $127,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 141,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,861. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

TEVA traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. 2,391,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,965,607. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

