Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,303 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.0% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.31% of Texas Instruments worth $2,033,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,592,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $4.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.20. 5,281,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,610,063. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $181.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total value of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

