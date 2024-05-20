Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Bought by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,290 shares during the quarter. Textron comprises approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.63% of Textron worth $99,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Textron by 677.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Textron Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TXT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.03. 885,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

