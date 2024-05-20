Tiff Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 3.1% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Booking by 39.2% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Booking by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $10.43 on Monday, hitting $3,697.92. 6,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,200. The stock has a market cap of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,573.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3,472.60. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,876.96.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

