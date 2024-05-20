Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 3,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 52% compared to the average volume of 2,569 call options.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

FSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.85. 1,604,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.58 and a 52 week high of $5.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $265.31 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSM. TheStreet cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

