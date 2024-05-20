Traders Buy Large Volume of NextDecade Call Options (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 5,327 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,088 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NextDecade by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.02. 2,096,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. NextDecade has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

