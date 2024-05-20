Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Major Shareholder Sells $19,937.44 in Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp sold 124,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $19,937.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,882,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,218.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfp Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Mfp Partners Lp sold 7,464 shares of Trinity Place stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total transaction of $1,044.96.

Trinity Place Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Place stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. 923,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,365. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.71.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place ( NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Place had a negative net margin of 116.44% and a negative return on equity of 5,086.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. Its assets are located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan; and a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey. The company also controls various intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector, including FilenesBasement.com, its rights to the Stanley Blacker brand, as well as the intellectual property associated with the running of the Brides event and An Educated Consumer.

