Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,787,000. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Truist Financial by 342.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,526,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,448 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 9,218.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,257 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $39.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,708,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,332. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

