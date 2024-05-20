Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
