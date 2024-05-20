Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald to Overweight

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSFY

Ubisoft Entertainment Price Performance

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

OTCMKTS:UBSFY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.58. 66,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $6.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.87.

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.