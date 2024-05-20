UBS Group AG Acquires 24,361 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 24,361 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.92% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $305,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,236. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.07.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

