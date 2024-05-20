UBS Group AG Buys 298,540 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.86% of Quanta Services worth $268,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 30.5% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PWR traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $267.73. 166,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.96 and its 200-day moving average is $222.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

