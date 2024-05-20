UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,302 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.75% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $249,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 72,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.99. The stock had a trading volume of 165,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,322. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.98 and its 200 day moving average is $269.30.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

