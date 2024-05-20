UBS Group AG Has $1.22 Billion Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 444,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $1,224,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 189,814.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 505,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,480,000 after acquiring an additional 504,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.37. The company had a trading volume of 411,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,240. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

