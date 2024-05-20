UBS Group AG Has $262.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,404,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $262,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.75. 213,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,224. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.249 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

