UBS Group AG Has $618.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,558,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $618,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $780,000.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.76. 112,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.18. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

