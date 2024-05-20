UBS Group AG Sells 1,842,001 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,724,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842,001 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of UBS Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,668,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,767,720 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.32 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

