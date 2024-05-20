United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Lowered by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.89. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

