United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $149.45. 430,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,114. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average of $150.89. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

