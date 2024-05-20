United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 375.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,519,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 2,697.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 150,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 309.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,419 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 312,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 260,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 61,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.78.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,140 shares of company stock worth $36,051,162 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.11. 14,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,665. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

