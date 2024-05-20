Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Hits New 52-Week High at $134.44

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $134.44 and last traded at $134.41, with a volume of 9956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.14.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VOX. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

About Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

