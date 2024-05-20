Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.5% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $55,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

