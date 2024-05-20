Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,173 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.14% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $144,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $352.48. The stock had a trading volume of 753,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,186. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $340.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $254.65 and a 1-year high of $353.06.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

