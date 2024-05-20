Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Boosted by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up 2.8% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $8,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,073,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,962,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

VIS traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $242.84. The company had a trading volume of 233,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,891. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.18. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $183.29 and a 1-year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

