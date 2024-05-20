Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stake Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MGK stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $293.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

