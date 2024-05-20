Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $67,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. 143,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,884. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $62.92 and a twelve month high of $78.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

