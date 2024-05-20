Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.66% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $805,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $226.45. The stock had a trading volume of 111,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,707. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.33.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

