Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Assetmark Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,105,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.39% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,356,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $487.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,590,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $449.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $488.61. The firm has a market cap of $441.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

