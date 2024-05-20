Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.25

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 150035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Dow Stocks to Watch as The Index Hits a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.