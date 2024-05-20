Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.25

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.24, with a volume of 150035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.21.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

