Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $220,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40,000.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.83. 351,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,241. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $112.83. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.30.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

