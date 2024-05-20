Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,701. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.35 and a 200-day moving average of $152.20.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

