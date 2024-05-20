Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $91.67 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Verge has a market cap of $91.67 million and $4.47 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,909.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.39 or 0.00725431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.32 or 0.00124524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00008845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00070023 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.53 or 0.00201064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00097763 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

