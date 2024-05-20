Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Corient Private Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 404,838 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Corient Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Visa worth $576,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 569,274 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $130,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 299.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $278.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,794. The firm has a market cap of $510.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

