W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 45,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,516. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $89.18.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.80%.

WRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

