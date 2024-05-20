Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $66.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $64.76 and last traded at $64.70. Approximately 3,792,891 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,723,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.01.

Get Walmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,076,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $1,687,250.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,076,892 shares in the company, valued at $236,187,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 45,611 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 15.1% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $521.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.