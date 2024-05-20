Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 135 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up about 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. 2,377,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $107.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

