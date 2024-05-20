Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 190 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after buying an additional 63,845 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,955,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.21.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

