Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $92,000 Stock Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.83.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,317. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $107.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.01.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 90.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

