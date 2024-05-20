Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,933. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

