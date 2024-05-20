Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases 247 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,117,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,225,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $958,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 101.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,926,000 after buying an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,756,000 after buying an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 57,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $4,063,936.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,983.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

View Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $78.09. 2,438,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,734. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. Sempra has a 52 week low of $63.75 and a 52 week high of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Sempra Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.