Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,954,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,909,000 after buying an additional 1,345,065 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in PepsiCo by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.58.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $180.31. 3,221,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540,463. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

