WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $110.24

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.24 and last traded at $110.17, with a volume of 72074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.87.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.29 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXJ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,444,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

