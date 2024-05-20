X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.98

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Get X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF stock. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,844 shares during the quarter. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.88% of X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.