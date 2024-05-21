1,557 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.62. 147,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.22. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.41 and a 1-year high of $253.75.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

