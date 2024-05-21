2,095,238 Shares in Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,095,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,023,000. Himalaya Shipping makes up about 1.4% of Kim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kim LLC owned approximately 5.26% of Himalaya Shipping as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of Himalaya Shipping stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 52,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,976. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

Himalaya Shipping Increases Dividend

Himalaya Shipping Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

