300,000 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Loews Corp

Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000. Pfizer makes up 0.1% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %

PFE stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,834,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,417,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $40.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of -473.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.