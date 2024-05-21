6,289 Shares in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Acquired by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 621,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 182,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 53,094 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 115,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.87. 145,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.